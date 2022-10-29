Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.