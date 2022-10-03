Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

