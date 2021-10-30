Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
