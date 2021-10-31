Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
After nice Halloween weekend, coldest weather of season will have southern Wisconsin shivering next week
It will be cold enough for snow next week for southern Wisconsin, but little precipitation is expected, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly …
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may wan…
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
It will stay dry early next week, but highs will plunge into the 40s as the coldest weather of the season moves into southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.