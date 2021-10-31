Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.