Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.