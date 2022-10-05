Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
