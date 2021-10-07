Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.