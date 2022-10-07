 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

