It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
