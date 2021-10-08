Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.