Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.