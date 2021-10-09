The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s over at least the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters, continuing a warm October.