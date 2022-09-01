Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.