Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

