Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
