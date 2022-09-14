Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.