Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North.