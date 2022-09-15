The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected fo…
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
This evening in Madison: Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Loc…
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees toda…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Th…