Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

