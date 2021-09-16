The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After rounds of thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin early Monday through mid-day, more storms are possible from the…
- Updated
"It was amazing watching it fall from the sky," Russ Smith said. "Words can’t describe what it looked like."
Southern Wisconsin will feel more like mid-summer by this weekend, with highs reaching the 80s and approaching 90, according to forecasters.
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, accord…
- Updated
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 12, so we are only halfway into the season thus far.
- Updated
Q: Why do tornadoes happen in hurricanes?A: When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
July-like weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s Friday and again Sunday through Tuesday, according…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degre…