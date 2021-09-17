Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.