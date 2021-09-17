Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After rounds of thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin early Monday through mid-day, more storms are possible from the…
Southern Wisconsin will feel more like mid-summer by this weekend, with highs reaching the 80s and approaching 90, according to forecasters.
- Updated
"It was amazing watching it fall from the sky," Russ Smith said. "Words can’t describe what it looked like."
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, accord…
- Updated
Q: Why do tornadoes happen in hurricanes?A: When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
July-like weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s Friday and again Sunday through Tuesday, according…
- Updated
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 12, so we are only halfway into the season thus far.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).