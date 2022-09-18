Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
