Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.