The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
Q: Why do tornadoes happen in hurricanes?A: When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 12, so we are only halfway into the season thus far.