Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.