Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

