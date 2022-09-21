Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.