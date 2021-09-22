Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
