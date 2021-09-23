Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Southern Wisconsin will see a dramatic warm-up, and then a cooldown, with highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the…
Thunderstorms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, a da…
- Updated
Q: When does autumn begin?
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be seen across southern Wisconsin for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today.…