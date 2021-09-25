Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.