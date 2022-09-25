Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.