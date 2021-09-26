The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: When does autumn begin?
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Thunderstorms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, a da…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures will be seen across southern Wisconsin for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Southern Wisconsin will see a dramatic warm-up, and then a cooldown, with highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…