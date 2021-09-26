Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.