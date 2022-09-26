Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degre…