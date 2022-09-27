Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.