Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.