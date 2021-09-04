Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.