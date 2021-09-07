Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
