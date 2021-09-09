 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

