The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of…
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…