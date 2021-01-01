 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Significant ice accumulation to slick surfaces in Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News