Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.