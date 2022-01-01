Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. …
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. You may…
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.