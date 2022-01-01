 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News