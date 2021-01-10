 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.43. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

