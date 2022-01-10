 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News