Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.97. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

