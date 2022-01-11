 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

