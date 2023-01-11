This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
