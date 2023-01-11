 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

