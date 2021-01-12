 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

