Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

