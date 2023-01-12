Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.