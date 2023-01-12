Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be c…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for tem…