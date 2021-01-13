This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
