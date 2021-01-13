 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

