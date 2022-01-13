 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

