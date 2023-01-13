 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

