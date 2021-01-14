For the drive home in Madison: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Plan …
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.76. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.2. Today's fore…