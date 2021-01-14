 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Potent storm rumbles across Central states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News