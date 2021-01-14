Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.